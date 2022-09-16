Cindy LoY Egg
MEYERSVILLE — Cindy Loy Egg, 61, of Meyersville went to her eternal rest on the wings of an angel to be with her Lord on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born March 30, 1961 in Cuero. Cindy loved everyone she came across. She was a great inspiration to others and shared her life so willingly with everyone. Anyone that knew her would instantly love her. Cindy was a beautiful soul inside and out. The most important people in her life were her husband, Vance, whom she married August 16, 1980 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cuero, her three children, and her three grandchildren. She loved reading and keeping her lawn and flowerbeds looking fabulous. Cindy had a profound love for animals, especially the ones that needed to be rescued.
Cindy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Vance Egg; mother, Lornett Lassmann of Cuero; daughter, Kayla Egg (Gene Davis) of Meyersville; sons, Jordan Egg (Stephanie) of Meyersville, and Garrett Egg (Raylee Johnston) of Cuero; sister, Terri Walther (Kelly) of Kaufman; brother, Todd Hausman (Judy) of Bryan; and grandchildren, Jayce Egg of Meyersville, Brieson Egg of Cuero, and Jaxon Egg of Meyersville.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Charles Lassmann.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 18, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Freund Funeral Home. Services will be Monday, September 19, 2022, 10 am, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Meyersville with Pastor John Boor officiating. Interment will follow at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Jordan Egg, Garrett Egg, Gene Davis, Greg Loewe, Clay Haun, and Greg Ellis. Honorary pallbearers will be Jayce Wyatt Egg, Brieson Wade Egg, and Jaxon Wayne Egg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cuero Pet Adoptions, as Cindy had a true passion for helping animals in need.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
