Cindy Valadez
FRIENDSWOOD — Cynthia ‘Cindy’ Valadez, 58 of Friendswood, formerly of Victoria was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Cindy was born January 10, 1963 in Victoria, TX to Helen Flores Ramirez of Victoria and the late Lee Ramirez. Cindy was a billing coordinator for Industrial Elevators. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Momo, Daughter and Sister. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Cindy loved camping, hiking, fishing, and biking with her Husband and Daughter. She cherished every moment with her grandson Henry, she also adored her precious fur babies Chance, Chase and Charlee. She enjoyed singing and listening to contemporary Christian music, playing volleyball and softball. You could find her cheering on her Dallas Cowboys and watching Nascar races with her family on Sunday’s.
She is survived by her loving Husband of 40 years, Henry Valadez of Friendswood; mother, Helen Ramirez of Victoria; daughter, Sarah Valadez of Friendswood; sisters, Norma Walker of San Antonio, Diana Hinojosa of Victoria; brothers, Robert Ramirez, Richard Ramirez, Randy Ramirez all of Victoria and one grandson, Henry Valadez-Dunlop.
Cindy went peacefully to Heaven and to her beloved father Lee Ramirez, and beloved mother-in-law Stella Chavez Valadez.
Cindy was a beautiful person with a loving heart, very compassionate and giving. She was a light to everyone she met and will leave an enduring impact on all the lives she touched.
Visitation is Monday, September 20, 2021 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel from 5-7 PM. The funeral service is Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 10 AM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with burial to follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Randy Ramirez, Pete Valadez IV, Raul Garcia, David Gonzales, Lee Ramirez, and Andrew Hinojosa.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
