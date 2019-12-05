CIRA SALAZAR SANCHEZ VICTORIA - Cira Sanchez of Victoria, passed away on November 29, 2019. Visitation December 6, 2019 5pm to 9pm, Rosary at 7pm at Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria. Continue visitation on December 7, 2019 at 8:15am with a Funeral Mass at 9am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Burial to follow Resurrection Cemetery.
