Ciro Garcia
GOLIAD — Ciro Garcia, age 62 of Goliad passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021. He was born February 11, 1959, in McAllen to Tonie Villarreal of Victoria and the late Clemente Garcia.
He is survived by his mother; stepfather, Fernando Garcia; sisters, Yolanda Garcia of Austin, Theresa Ordonez (Joe) of Victoria and Linda Lerma (Arnold) of Austin; brothers, Clemente Garcia III (Dolores) of Goliad and Hector Garcia (Gracie) of San Antonio.
He is also survived by his step-mother, Maria Garcia of Bloomington, halfsiblings, Isabel Rodriguez (Jesse), Alice Garcia, Margaret Saenz (Shane) , Belinda Romero (Larry), Victoria Gonzales (Leon), and Elika Garcia.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will begin Sunday, December 26, 2021, from 5 - 8pm with a Rosary to be Recited at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. Visitation will resume Monday, December 27, 2021 at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Ordonez, Arnold Lerma, Leon Gonzales, Juan Bustillos, Chris Benson, and Pat Martinez.
Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, 361-575-3212.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.