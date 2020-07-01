CLAIRE ALMON FORD VICTORIA - Claire Almon Ford passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born November 12, 1932, in Gainesville, Texas, to Burney Francis Almon and Mary Lou Turner Almon. Mrs. Ford earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from North Texas State University (now the University of North Texas). Mrs. Ford was a dedicated teacher who inspired her students with her passion for learning, her love of great literature, and her interest in history, art, and culture. She held her students to high moral standards, and her compassion and diligence affected the future. While teaching elementary school in Port Lavaca, she met Hilary Blanton Ford, a teacher of Industrial Arts, on a blind date set up by mutual friends. They fell in love, married, and had three children: David Blanton Ford, Marilyn Claire Ford, and Anne Almon Ford. Mrs. Ford was a devoted wife and a beloved mother who cherished her children, ensuring that they became well-educated, thoughtful adults committed to living godly lives and contributing to society. Mrs. Ford dedicated her life to serving others selflessly and following the example of Jesus Christ. She was invariably a lady and a perfectionist who performed her duties meticulously. Mrs. Ford is survived by her children, her brothers Harold Almon and Turner Almon, and her sister Lou Almon Morgan. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her brother Douglas Almon and her sister Marilyn Almon Edgar. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Grace Memorial Chapel at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Victoria, Texas. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
