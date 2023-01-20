Clara Belle Dentler
VICTORIA — Clara Belle (Pakebusch) Dentler, from Victoria, passed away on December 28, 2022 in Cuero, Texas. She was born on June 16, 1929 to Willie “Bill” and Tollie Pakebusch and raised in Cheapside, Texas. Clara Belle married Felix Dentler December 9, 1948. They had 2 children.
Clara Belle was a woman of faith and family and was lovingly known as “Nana” by all. Everyone knew that they were always welcome in Nana’s home. She provided a warm welcome to her grandchildren and all their friends throughout the years and always hosted all the holiday gatherings at her home where everyone came together for fun, food and laughs.
Nana cared about everyone around her more than herself. She wanted to know that every member of her family and her friends were happy and healthy. Nana was one of the most selfless and caring people we know.
Being a woman of faith, Clara Belle also loved to pick up the ladies of her church, or those who could not drive, to attend meetings and accompany her at church services. She often hosted church meetings in her home. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley for over 60 years, was also an active member of Ladies Aid and Ruth Circle for many years and a life-long member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Surviving family is daughter, Priscilla (Mark) Dornburg, grandson Brandon (Cindy) Dornburg, great granddaughters Ava and Layla Dornburg, granddaughter Shawna (Brad) Bues and great granddaughter Leighton Bues. Son, Garland (Susan) Dentler, grandsons, Shannon Dempsey and Jon (Tamara) Montes. Granddaughters, Melissa (Mark) Espindola, Elizabeth (Wayne) Weilbacher and Jennifer Montes. Great grandsons, River, Wyatt, Landon and J.J. Great granddaughters Marleigh, Madyn, Nevaeh, Tilley and Opal. She is also survived by her sister in law Delores Seifert.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Felix Dentler, brother Alton Pakebusch, Sr and sister in law Delores Pakebusch, brother in law Bob Seifert, and 1 great grandson and 1 great granddaughter.
Our family would like to thank the skilled, supportive and loving staff of Victoria Hospice, as they gave Nana the best care we could have asked for.
A memorial will be held at Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley on January 22, 2023 at 2pm.
If you would like to offer a memorial in honor of Clara Belle, please consider The Pew Fund at Zion Lutheran Church of Mission Valley.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.