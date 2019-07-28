CLARA BELLE PILSNER VICTORIA - Clara Belle Pilsner, 84, formerly of Victoria, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born January 24, 1935 in Yoakum, Texas to Fritz and Erna Meinke. She attended Yoakum schools and graduated from Yoakum High School and Baldwin Business College. Clara married Melvin Pilsner in 1955 and was a homemaker who was devoted to her family. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening. She was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. She is survived by her sons, Paul Pilsner and wife Yolanda of Wharton, and David Pilsner and wife Suzanne of Pearland; grandchildren, Kyle Pilsner, Fritz Pilsner and Luisa McMillan; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Melvin. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, Victoria, with Charles Placker officiating. Reception to follow. Memorial gifts may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan, Victoria, TX 77901 or Adopt A Pet, 8215 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX 77904. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.