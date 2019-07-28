CLARA BELLE PILSNER VICTORIA - Clara Belle Pilsner, 84, formerly of Victoria, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born January 24, 1935 in Yoakum, Texas to Fritz and Erna Meinke. She attended Yoakum schools and graduated from Yoakum High School and Baldwin Business College. Clara married Melvin Pilsner in 1955 and was a homemaker who was devoted to her family. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and gardening. She was a member of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church. She is survived by her sons, Paul Pilsner and wife Yolanda of Wharton, and David Pilsner and wife Suzanne of Pearland; grandchildren, Kyle Pilsner, Fritz Pilsner and Luisa McMillan; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Melvin. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Colonial Funeral Home Chapel, Victoria, with Charles Placker officiating. Reception to follow. Memorial gifts may be made to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan, Victoria, TX 77901 or Adopt A Pet, 8215 Houston Highway, Victoria, TX 77904. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
