CLARA MIORI BERKMAN VICTORIA - Clara Miori Berkman, age 94, passed away on December 21, 2019. She was born July 11, 1925 in Victoria to the late J. L. Miori and Victorina Magnia Miori. She was the fourth of six children and the first of American generation. Her father immigrated to America in 1906 at the age of nine years old. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and an active member of St. Mary's Altar Society. She was also a member of the Southern Pacific Retirees Club and worked as a secretary for 45 years for Southern Pacific Railroad, Gulf Oil Corporation and Easley Enterprises. After retirement, she served as a volunteer at Citizens Hospital for many years. Clara is survived by her daughter Darla Tortorice of Montgomery, Texas; daughter-in-law Carol Slaughter of El Campo, Texas; five grandchildren, Cole Slaughter and wife Lisa, Craig Slaughter and wife Tina, Carrie Drapela and husband Billy, R. C. Tortorice, Jr. and wife Rachael, Christopher Tortorice and wife Melissa; thirteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Lillian Lester of Huntsville, Texas and her special adopted daughter/friend Sue Horne of Montgomery, Texas. Clara also leaves behind a number of nieces and nephews and a host of special friends. Preceding Clara in death were her husband Bill Berkman, son Calvin (Butch) Slaughter, brothers Jimmy Miori, Reynold Miori, Sylvan Miori; sisters Genevieve (Lee) Hall and infant sister Mary Virginia Miori. According to Clara's last wishes, her ashes will be buried alongside her late husband Bill on Saturday, January 18th at 12:00 noon at Resurrection Cemetery. The return of her ashes to the earth will be followed by a celebration of life service at 1:00 PM at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Victoria, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please offer your prayers for Peace on Earth. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
