CLARA GARCIA

Clara taught her nieces and nephews how to fish, go crabbing, and even how to make paper kites and make their own home repairs. She was admired for her independence and was a great role model to her nephews and nieces. She also loved to travel with her brothers and sisters and made trips to South America and Europe. Las Vegas was also another much loved vacation spot. Throughout her life she was an avid coin collector. Clara was known to be a generous sibling, aunt, and friend. Whenever someone needed help, Clara offered assistance and guidance. She was also a longtime caregiver for her aunt, Minnie Garcia Rosas.
Clara is survived by her brothers Jimmy Garcia and Jasper Garcia and sister-in-law Sally Garcia; nephews James Garcia, Jasper Joseph Garcia, Paul Garcia, Shon Gonzalez, Randy Gonzalez, Nick Garcia, and Joseph Garcia; nieces Zita Solis, Rita Gonzalez, Leticia Gonzalez, Grace White, Sonya Castilla Noga, Molly Poulton, and Monica Garcia and numerous grand-nephews and grand-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Mary, Genievieve, and Frances, and brother Nicolas Garcia.
The family wishes to thank Judy Minnich, her caregiver during the last year and weeks of her life. She received the best of care.
Visitation began Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 4 – 8pm with Rosary at 6pm at Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 9am, November 10, 2021, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Interment was at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.
