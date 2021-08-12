Clara Marie Peerson
Clara Marie Peerson
VICTORIA — Clara Marie Peerson went to be with the Lord, August 2, 2021 at the age of 79. She was born April 10, 1942 in Victoria, Texas.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:00 am at Red Bluff Cemetery, Edna, Texas with Pastor Chuck Stewart officiating.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Peerson, Sr.; her daughter-in-law, Paulette Peerson and grandson, Raymond Sustaita.
She is survived by her children, JoAnn (Ken) Norwood, David (Tu) Peerson, Shane Lee Peerson and Sarah Lou Peerson; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Clara was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved Jesus. She liked the Dallas Cowboys, Wrestling and soap operas as well she enjoyed playing Bingo at Twin Pines.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.