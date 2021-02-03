Clara McKinney
Clara McKinney
YOAKUM — Clara Francis McGlothine McKinney, 72, completed her journey on earth Saturday, January 30, 2021. She was born August 12, 1948 in Pearless, Tx to Walter and Aline (Hefaton) Booth.
Survivors are her son Michael (Delila) McGlothine of Nixon and daughter Karen (Curtis) Bennetsen of Yoakum; 4 grandchildren, Amanda, Michael Jr., Phil Anthony and Matthew McGlothine; great-granddaughter, Aliyah McGlothine; sisters, Mary (David) Talley and Melba Nephew both of Sulfur Springs, Tx.
Preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Phil Lloyd McGlothine and second husband, James McKinney; infant twin sons; granddaughter, Amber Marie Bennetsen; brother, Olen Booth.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Graveside Funeral Service 1 p.m., Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Smiley Baptist Cemetery in Smiley Tx.
Memorials may be given American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656

