CLARABELL “CEE BEE” AVIS (SCHWEPPE) MCLEOD

Born in the bucolic town of Spring Green, Wisconsin, she was raised on the family farm with her siblings. After high school she attended nursing school in Utah at WestMinster University. She joined the Army as a reservist and was stationed at Colorado Springs, CO where she met Bill McLeod. They married 6 months later and moved to Germany, where she gave birth to a daughter Heidi.
Next they were transferred to New York City where she had a son, Ron. The family moved about every year until Bill retired from the Army. In 1976, she received her degree in medical records administration, and worked for a dozen years in the field, in Chicago, IL.
She and Bill developed a love for Bed and Breakfasts and converted a house in Victoria, TX to a B&B. They opened Friendly Oaks Bed and Breakfast and kept it running for over 20 years. She became extremely active in the community. She volunteered for The Red Coats with the Chamber of Commerce, the Victory Theater, the Victoria Historical Society, Salvation Army, their church, to name a few.
Cee Bee loved to hike, and spend time enjoying nature. One of her proudest accomplishments was hiking the MacLeod Tables on the Isle of Skye. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister. She cherished the time she was able to spend with her family in Wisconsin. Although dementia robbed her of her memory in her final years, she still maintained her love of life.
The workers at Morada, The Canyons, and the Haven all loved her and said she was a joy to have around. The nurses mentioned that she would try to playfully scare them as they walked by her room. She was living her life to the fullest up to the very end. She will be missed.
A private service will be held in San Antonio Saturday August 27, 2022
