CLARENCE RALEIGH BLUME SHINER - Clarence Raleigh Blume of Shiner, 82, of Shiner, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his residence. Funeral Mass is under the direction of Buffington Funeral Home in Shiner, Texas and will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner, Texas with Father Bryan Heyer officiating. Interment will follow at Shiner City Cemetery in Shiner, Texas. Visitation will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Buffington Funeral Home from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm at Buffington Funeral Home Chapel. Clarence was born on November 10, 1937 in Shiner, Texas. He was the son of Louis E. and Ida (Huebner) Blume. Clarence graduated from Shiner High School in 1956, and then in September 1956 he joined the US Air Force where he worked with electronics and radar. He came home on leave from Germany after 2 years and married Vernita Jean Technik of Shiner on Oct.17, 1959, at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Shiner, Texas. They returned to Germany until 1961 when his enlistment was up. He then went to work for various contractors with NASA for 35 years. Clarence was one of the engineers planning the trajectory and coordinates to get Apollo 13 home safely when the developed problems while in space. Clarence retired from NASA on December 30, 1999 and the family returned to Shiner. Clarence and Vernita had 2 sons and 2 daughters: Rachel Romine and her husband, Ed of Rio Medina, Texas, Bradley Blume and his wife, Denise of Houston, Texas, Theresa Schnitzler and her husband, Guy of Double Oak, Texas, and Larry Blume and his wife DuFresne of Houston, Texas. Clarence is survived by his four children, and five grandchildren; Lauren Albosta, Michelle Brock, Sarah Albosta, Benjamin Blume, and Kara Blume. He was preceded in death by his parents; of Louis and Ida Blume, and one sister; Bernice Chumchal. Pallbearers for Mr. Blume will be; Guy Schnitzler, Ed Romine, John Brock, Ryan Parker, Chad Nelson and David Nitsch, Jr. To join the family in celebrating Clarence's life and to offer words of comfort, please go to: www.buffingtonfuneralhomeshiner.com
