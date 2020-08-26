Clarence Bohuslav
MOULTON — Clarence S. Bohuslav, 86, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born December 30, 1933 in Shiner to Bohumil and Lillie (Holub) Bohuslav.
Clarence proudly served in the US Army from 1956 to 1958 and upon discharge he continued to serve in the Reserves. On May 6, 1956 he married the love of his life, Albina “Bea” Spann in Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church. After his Army service, they made their home in Komensky, where he became part owner of Bohuslav Feed Mill Inc. and later co-owner of Bohuslav Trucking Co. Clarence was a hard worker, loved farming and truck driving. He was a lifetime member of Moulton KC and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was married for 64 years to his beloved Bea until her passing July 11, 2020. Clarence and Bea are “Together Again” but will always be missed. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, popo and great-grandfather.
Survivors are a son, Ronnie Bohuslav (Christy); daughters, Karen Pilat (Calvin), Donna Simper, and Connie Avant (Bobby); 10 grandchildren, Morgan Boyd, Taylor Bohuslav, Bailey Bohuslav, Nathan Bartek, Quenton Pilat, Dustin Pilat, Cody Simper, Jill Gonzales, Joshua Avant and Brittany Avant; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Franklin Bohuslav (Nola) of Komensky.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister Margie Anders; brothers, Arnold, Daniel and Marvin Bohuslav; step-sister, Anita Thurman; great-grandchild, Jacob Simper.
Public viewing, 1 to 4 p.m., Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Private Funeral Service to be held with a Memorial Funeral Mass at a later date. Burial will be next to his beloved Bea at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Moulton.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Moulton Volunteer Fire Dept. or St. Joseph Catholic Social Center.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home,361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Supporters have been mislead about the concept of BLM (16)
- Guest column: Open letter to President Donald Trump (7)
- Democratic Presidential nominee checked party's boxes for running mate (6)
- A Culture of Deceit (4)
- Blotter: Man brandished knife during mask policy dispute at Academy (3)
- VISD starts remote learning (2)
- Guest column: Some gave all (1)
- VISD board to vote on tax rate (1)
- Political cartoon for Aug. 17 (1)
- Judge calls Victoria County ‘unique in its resiliency’ to fight COVID-19 (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.