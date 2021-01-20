Clarence “Eldred” Bergstrom, Sr.
EDNA — C. Eldred Bergstrom, Sr. of Edna, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at the age of 101. He was born on January 14, 1920 to Clarence David and Myrtle Mae Wyer Bergstrom at home outside of Louise, Texas. He graduated Salutatorian in the first graduating class of Louise High School. He married Janis Elaine Riggs on September 6, 1944, and they lived in Edna where he was a rice farmer and a cattle rancher. Eldred, along with 11 other farmers, bought the Edna Rice Dryer, which is now part of the Rice Belt Warehouse in the early 50’s, and was on the boars of the Rice Council and Rice Marketing Board. He was on the Edna School Board from 1957 - 1968. He also had a crop dusting service along with Jerrell Brown and Harold Koop in the 80’s. He helped start the Edna Country Club and was the director in charge of the swimming pool. Eldred was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Edna. He has been preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Janis, his grandson, Klinton Shaw, and his sister, Lucille Garrett. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Eldred Bergstrom, Jr. and Nancy, Nancy Kay and Gene Goggans, Bobby and Sherrie Bergstrom, and Betty Sue and Kenny Shaw. His Grandchildren, David and Thad, Scott and Sara, Christian and Heather, and Ken. He is also survived by his 13 great-grandchildren and his 6 great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be his grandsons, David Bergstrom, Thad Bergstrom, Scott Goggans, Christian Bergstrom, Ken Shaw and great grandson, Kody Shaw.
His services will be held on Thursday January 21, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Edna beginning with visitation at 1:00 pm followed by funeral service at 2:00 pm with Pastor Kelli Williamson officiating, Interment will follow at Memory Gardens of Edna.
The family of Eldred would like to thank Grow In Grace, and The Dugger House for the excellent loving care they have give Daddy over the past four years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 216 W. Main St. or P. O. Box 790, Edna, TX 77957, or Grow In Grace, P. O. Box 281, Ganado, TX 77962.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
