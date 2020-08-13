Clarence G. Atzenhoffer, Jr.

Clarence, better known as Juney, Bubba, Atzy, or CG, was born 7/22/31 in Victoria to Alice & Clarence Gustav Atzenhoffer, Sr. He died at 88 on Good Friday, 4/10/20 at Houston Methodist Hospital from heart disease & Covid-19.
He attended St Joseph's & Victoria College. He worked at his family's dairy business & later, upon his return home as a Korean War Veteran, worked for his dad in the truck hauling business, before going to work for Dupont. Upon retirement, he worked full time in the ranching & rental business. He married Nancy Daunis 9/16/56 & they were married 56 yrs before her death 6/12/13. They are survived by their daughter, Jeannine Atzenhoffer & grandchild, John; & son, Bill Atzenhoffer. Bubba has 1 sister, Patty Jean Schaar.
Services are Saturday, 8/15/20 at OLV church. Visitation-10:30-11:30a, Rosary-11:30 & Mass-12N, followed by graveside interment at Memorial Park Cemetery w/military honors, under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council. Masks & social distancing required. Rosewood Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. See his full obituary on their website. In lieu of flowers, please remember Bubba w/a donation to the Nazareth Academy Nancy & Bubba Atzenhoffer scholarship, St Jude's or charity of your choosing.
