Clarence George Schomburg
GANADO — Clarence Schomburg passed away on Sunday afternoon, February 19, 2023 at the age of 82. Clarence was born on July 17, 1940 in Ganado, Texas to the late Bennie and Adell Schomburg. He was a lifelong resident of the Ganado Community and a member of St. James Lutheran Church. He served proudly in the United States Navy, followed by 38 years of teaching, with a focus on high school agricultural education, retiring from teaching in 2001. Clarence was also a dedicated rancher throughout his life in Jackson County.
Clarence is survived by his wife Marie “Bunny” Schomburg, brother Arthur Schomburg (Sue), sister Paulette McElveen, son Douglas Schomburg (Lisa), son Jeff Schomburg (Mitzi), grandson Jakob Schomburg, and granddaughters Zoe and Mackenzie Schomburg.
Visitation will be held at 9:00 am on Saturday, February 25th at St. James Lutheran Church in Ganado, Texas followed by funeral services at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at the Ganado Cemetery.
Words of comfort and condolences can be shared at: www.slavikfuneralhome.com
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado and Slavik Funeral Homes, 361-782-2152.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
Online Poll
Did you ever shop at Tuesday Morning?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.