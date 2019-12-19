CLARENCE EUGENE GREGORY EZZELL - Clarence Eugene Gregory, 88, of Ezzell, Texas, went to his heavenly home on December 16, 2019, surrounded by his family. He had fought a courageous battle for 2 years following a stroke. He was born March 17, 1931 in Mossy Grove, Texas, to Mae Ellen Stockton Gregory & Hill Eugene Gregory. Clarence was a participant in the very first Hallettsville High School Rodeo in 1947. He was a 1948 graduate of Hallettsville High School where he participated in FFA and football. He was a 1949 graduate of Baldwin Business College. Clarence married the love of his life, Nellie (Nell) Corene Garmon Gregory on January 12, 1951. Clarence began his career in the oilfield. In 1960 he began working at Alcoa in Point Comfort, where he was a supervisor on the dock, retiring after 27 years. Clarence and Nell maintained a ranching operation from 1954 until 2018. Clarence was a past member of the Lolita Volunteer Fire Department, Salem Cemetery Board of Directors, Alcoa 25 Year Club, Mustang Square Dance Club. He was an active member of Salem Baptist Church, attending both Sunday School and Worship Services, as well as serving on the Board of Trustees. Clarence is survived by: his wife Nell Gregory; son Ronald Gregory & wife Debbie of Gonzales; daughters, Cathy Dvorak & husband Jimmy of Sweeny and Sharon Bonnot & husband Dr. Joey of Ganado; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; sisters, Dorothy Nell McElroy of Ezzell and Joyce Appelt of Ezzell; and niece &nephews. Clarence was preceded in death by his parents and sister Lois Alleen Gregory. The family wishes to say a heartfelt thank you to the loving care provided by the caregivers of Helping Hearts Sitter Service and Hospice of South Texas. Visitation: 5 pm to 7 pm, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Kubena Funeral Home. Funeral Service: 11 am, Friday at Salem Baptist Church in Ezzell. Pallbearers (grandsons): Scott Gregory, Clay Gregory, Todd Dvorak, Kelly Dvorak, Curtis Smith, Chance Fuller, Justin Bonnot, Jacob Bonnot, and Joe Rowan. Honorary Pallbearers (granddaughters): Kaydi Smith and Jill Rowan. Officiant: Brother Jim Herrington. Memorials (in lieu of Flowers): The Charles W. Garmon Supplemental Care Trust, (c/o Heath and Karen Garmon, 1122 Burningtree Rd., Kingwood, TX 77339). Burial: Salem Cemetery.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: One minor judge shouldn’t be able to block Trump’s agenda (7)
- Letter: Reader responds to guest column (4)
- Guest column: Counting blessings instead of miseries (4)
- Pro-Con: Should Victoria County increase the sales tax rate in the county? (4)
- Agricultural leaders voice concern over proposed solar energy facility (3)
- Victoria veteran runs against incumbent to represent Texas House District 30 (3)
- Syndicated column: Morality of free markets (2)
- Councilman: H-E-B seems to balk at pedestrian safety plan (2)
- Letter: Ben Zeller is a gift to Victoria County (2)
- Guest column: President Donald Trump, the blue-collar billionaire (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 19
Online Poll
What did you watch on TV on Wednesday night?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.