CLARENCE HENRY KOLAR LASALLE - Clarence "Cotton" Kolar passed peacefully, Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born in Bennview (now LaSalle), Texas to Henry and Wilma Kolar on Saturday, March 7, 1931. He married the love of his life; LaDelle Kubala in 1954. He entered the Army in January 1955 and was honorably discharged in January 1957. Clarence was a quiet, hardworking man who loved farming, fishing and a cold beer or two or three with family and friends. Clarence has been preceded in death by his parents, wife, an infant sister; Clara Mae, and nephews; Terry McNabb and Randy Kolar. Clarence is survived by sisters; Doris McNabb and Sylvia and Bill Gentry, brothers; Raymond and Hope Kolar and Larry and Leona Kolar, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. There will be a visitation from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Theresa's Hall, LaSalle, Texas, followed by graveside services at 2:00 pm at St. Theresa's Cemetery, LaSalle, Texas. We would like to say a very special "Thank You" to the nurses and staff at Hospice of South Texas Center of Compassion in Victoria, Texas for all the love and care given to Clarence during his stay there. The family requests, that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to the Hospice of South Texas Center of Compassion, Victoria, Texas or to St.Theresa's Cemetery, LaSalle, Texas. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Slavik Funeral Home, 209 N. Allen St. Edna, TX 77957, 361-782-2152.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: It depends on what the meaning of the word 'is' is (9)
- Off the grid (5)
- Two motorcyclists in hospital after crash (5)
- Former Victoria County sheriff calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (4)
- I'm an angry Democrat (3)
- Khrushchev was right (3)
- Letter: Reader questions effectiveness of reelecting county commissioner (3)
- Abbott touts Morrison's record during Victoria rally (4)
- What's a Democrat to do? (5)
- Queen Victoria contestant hopes to inspire others (3)
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 4
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.