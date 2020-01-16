McGrew, Sr., Clarence Ray

CLARENCE RAY MCGREW SR. EDNA - Clarence Ray McGrew, Sr., 72, of Edna, passed away on Jan. 6, 2020 in Victoria, TX. He was born July 15, 1947 in Edna, TX to Clifton and Johnnie Parson McGrew. Clarence was a retired truck driver and a member of Palestine Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert McGrew; 2 sisters, Lucille McGrew, and Carol Hopes; and 2 brothers, Namon and Robert Lee McGrew. To cherish his memory he leaves his wife of 54 years Gracie Lee McGrew; daughter, Eunice Mae McGrew Bryant (Gene); son, Clarence Ray McGrew Jr. (Sadie); 2 brothers, Alvin Sr. (Carolyn) and Lester (Cindy) McGrew; special relatives, Andrew Sr., Troy Sr., and Patricia Rucker, Johnnie McGrew, and Brenda Williams; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 5-8 pm Fri., Jan. 17, 2020 at Heaven's Gate Funeral Home 412 N. Main St, Victoria, TX. Funeral services will be 11 am, Sat., Jan. 18 at Palestine Baptist Church 608 Convent, Victoria, TX with burial to follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Edna, TX. Final arrangements under the direction of Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.

