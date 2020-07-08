CLARENCE STRAIT CUERO - Clarence Strait, 61, of Cuero passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born October 5, 1958 in Cuero to the late E.W. and Mary Anna Keslaw-Strait. He married Cynthia Hoegemeyer on March 2, 1996 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Cuero. Clarence was an animal lover. He especially loved his cows, turkeys, horses and dogs. He loved attending church and visiting with his nieces and nephews. If you knew him, you also knew he loved his family dearly and loved playing practical jokes on his brothers. He always greeted you with a hug and kiss on the forehead. His laughter could be heard from anywhere. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Cindy; daughter, Ladolia Wade of Cuero; sons, Kevin (Julie) Strait of San Antonio, Martin Sanders of Cuero and Michael Albrecht of Yorktown; special nieces, D'Neka Lee and D'Nesha Strait (Justin); sisters, Elizabeth (Alton) Allen of Gonzales and Dorothy (Jimmy) Lampkin of Gonzales; brothers, Lawrence Strait of Gonzales, Rufus Strait (Helen McAfee) of Cuero and Rodney (Andrea) Strait of Cuero; grandchildren, Jonathan Albrecht of Ft. Campbell, KY, Justin Albrecht of Shiner and Alyssa Strait of San Antonio. He is preceded in death by his parents, E.W. and Mary Anna Strait; sisters, Waldine Robinson and Velma Bryant; brothers, Donald Ray Strait and Edwin Strait and niece, D'Metra Lee Strait. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, 9 AM at Freund Funeral Home with funeral services to begin at 10 AM with interment to follow at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Yorktown. Social distancing and mask wearing is required. Pallbearers include Keyen Davis, Dell Harper, Randall Shows, Cecil Johnson Jr., Joe Price, Chad Pate and Anthony Whittington. Honorary pallbearers include the grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial Contributions may be made to Greater Webster A.M.E church in Gonzales. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
