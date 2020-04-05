Tomas Jr., Clarence
CLARENCE TOOTER TOMAS JR. EDNA - Clarence "Tooter" Tomas, Jr., age 53, went to be the with Lord on March 29, 2020. He was born on September 7, 1966 to Clarence Tomas Sr. and Mary Nell Tomas. He was a wonderful son, father, brother, uncle and friend. Tooter was very well known by many; he also owned his own towing business and was an all-around good guy that will be missed dearly. He is survived by his parents Mr. and Mrs. Clarence J. Tomas Sr.; his son Tristan Tomas and the love of his life Esmeralda Andrade, brother Rocky Tompkins, sister Karen Tompkins (Renee), along with his two fur babies Molly & Zoey, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and several dear friends. Memorial will be held at a later date. To express condolences, please visit Oaklawn Funeral Home at http://oaklawnfhednatx.com.

