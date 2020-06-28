Williams Jr., Clarence

CLARENCE O'NEAL WILLIAMS JR. VICTORIA - Clarence O'Neal Williams entered into rest on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born November 28, 1948 in Victoria, TX to the late Clarence O'Neal Williams Sr. and Johanna Josephine Thomas Williams. Clarence is survived by his brothers George Bigham and Charles Williams, his sisters Adlaide Taylor and Patricia Cunningham, as well as a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Sandra Giles, his brother Vernon Ray Williams, and his grandfather Joe Thomas. A visitation for family and friends will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Karl Combs, officiating. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

