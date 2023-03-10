Clarence Woodrow Franklin Jr.
VICTORIA — Clarence Woodrow Franklin Jr. 78, passed away Friday March 3,2023. He was born in Victoria, Texas, July 15, 1944 to the late Clarence Woodrow Franklin Sr. and Earnestine Robinson Franklin. Clarence receive his basic education in Victoria. His church affiliation was Baptist. He worked for Victoria Independent School District for many years in the custodial department.
Clarence is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Sauceda Franklin, parents, Sisters : Beatrice Franklin, Ruthella Cook and Lillie Nonnan, Brothers : Orlando Franklin and James Franklin, one deceased grandson Anthony Williams.
He is survived by his Daughter : Shandra Franklin (Dawayne) Williams, Sons : Clarence Woodrow Franklin III and Derek (Lakeisha) Franklin, Sisters : Gwendolyn Grayson, Arenadair (Ronald) Sloan and Carolyn Hopes, Brother : Dennis (Beverly) Franklin.
Walk in visitation 11:00 am - 6:00 pm Friday March 10,2023 at Barefield Funeral Home and 12:00 am - 12:50 pm Saturday prior of service. Funeral service Saturday March 11, 2023 at St. Peter’s Baptist Church 2708 S. Laurent Street, Officiating Minister Pastor Kevin Van Hook, eulogist Rev. Ray Franklin. Interment Cannan Hill Cemetery.
