Clarisse Louise Kaiser
YORKTOWN — Clarisse Louise (Clara) Zaiontz Kaiser, 93, of Yorktown passed away Tuesday August 15, 2023. She was born to Joseph and Matilda Baingo Zaiontz on January 27, 1930 in Yorktown, Texas. She married Roland Kaiser on December 25, 1948. She and Roland traveled around the first few years of marriage wherever his work took him. Then in 1952 they finally settled down in Yorktown and that is where she lived the rest of her life. Six children were born to this marriage: Carolyn, Gaylon, James, David, Cynthia and Robert.
Clara was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt to her family. She loved to cook for her children and grandchildren especially at holidays. She always wanted to be with her family on those special days to make memories. The food was always good and playing dominoes and cards were always part of the fun. She also liked to work outside in her flower’s beds, mow the grass, and rake leaves. Another thing she enjoyed doing was working the daily puzzle in the paper along with the crip-to-quip. She was a faithful member of Holy Cross Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, daughter Carolyn Kolodziejczyk, sons Gaylon (Laura), James (Bonnie), David (Mary) and Robert (Connie) Kaiser, 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandsons. She is also survived by sisters: Rita Renault, Evelyn Matejek Janssyek and brothers Melvin Zaiontz, Marvin Zaiontz and Alfred Zaiontz.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roland Kaiser, daughter Cindy von Roeder, granddaughter Jenna Kaiser and baby girl Kaiser, brothers Joe, Edwin, Bill, Bob, Eugene, Frank and Patrick Zaiontz, sister Bernadette Kaiser Spies and son-in-law Daniel Kolodziejczyk.
Visitation Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 9 am with Rosary at 9:30 am and Funeral Mass beginning at 10 am at Holy Cross Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers Chris Kolodziejczyk, Clinton Kaiser, Clifton Kaiser, Scott Billings, Clay von Roeder and Gerald Saunders. Honorary pallbearers grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Holy Cross Catholic Church, Hospice of South Texas or donor’s choice.
