CLARK ELLISON VICTORIA - Homer C. Ellison, Jr. better known as "Clark Ellison", 68, of Victoria passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019. He was born January 22, 1951 in Victoria, TX to Homer C. Ellison, Sr. and Kay Anderson Ellison. Clark was a bus driver of VISD for ten years and served his country in the United State Coast Guard. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Margaret Warden Ellison of Victoria; daughter Shannon (Jeff) Evans of Victoria; son, Shawn (Raquel) Low of San Antonio; brother, Lloyd Ellison of Victoria; grandchildren, Makayla (J) Olson, Garrett Evans, Logan Rivera, Mason Low, Colton Low and great grandson, Alan Clark Olson. A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels from 6-8 PM with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council to begin at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Clark's Memorial Fund. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

