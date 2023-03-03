Claud B. Jacobs
VICTORIA — Claud Barton Jacobs, 80, went to his heavenly reward, Monday, February 27, 2023. He was born July 14, 1942 in Yoakum, Texas to Claud John Jacobs and Anna Rose (Barton) Jacobs.
Claud graduated from St. Joseph High School (1960), and earned an Associates of Arts degree from Victoria College (1962) and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Texas (1964), where he served as Senior Class President and worked on the staff of Texas Governor John Connally.
In 1964 Claud began working with Connecticut Mutual Life insurance Company (now Mass Mutual), a relationship that continued throughout his professional career. He eventually went into business for himself, forming Jacobs Insurance which grew into Jacobs-Weber Insurance. He later became a founding partner of Lodestone Financial Services in Victoria, Texas.
His philosophy in life was, “You always get back more than you give.” In 1968, Claud was one of the founders of Bluebonnet Youth Ranch near Yoakum, Texas. Claud helped raise millions of dollars to support BYR through numerous events including the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch Celebrity Golf Tournament he started over 40 years ago, and the Charity Concert Series. In fact, one his favorite entertainers, Gary Morris, will be performing in the Charity Concert Series at the Welder Center in Victoria on Friday, March 10, 2023.
Jacobs’ achievements and awards in life are too numerous to list in full. In 1986 he was Knighted as a Knight of St. Gregory by Pope John Paul II for outstanding community service. He received the South Texas Boy Scouts of America Distinguished Citizenship Award in 2018, along with his wife, Mary Virginia. The Yoakum Chamber of Commerce honored him in 1977 with the Paul Gustwick Community Service Award. He also received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Victoria College, the University of Houston-Victoria People Who Make A Difference Award and the Outstanding Service Award from the Southern Texas PGA.
Claud Jacobs married Mary Virginia Mason on June 6, 1964, in Kerrville, Texas. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Todd Jacobs (Dinah) of Weimar, Texas; daughter, Tonya Jacobs (Jay Balchan) of Houston, Texas; and his grandchildren Zachary Jacobs (Scout) and Jenna Jacobs (Michael Campa); as well as his foster brother, Don Monk of Yoakum, Texas.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yoakum, Texas, with a Rosary immediately following at 6pm.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m., Monday, March 6, 2023 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory in Victoria, Texas with the Most Reverend Gary Janak officiating. Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Yoakum.
Pallbearers are, David Lundstrom, Ash Walyuchow, John Fivecoat, Jon New, Tylar Dick, Red Stegall, Allen Shamblin and Kerry Culberson.
Honorary Pallbearers include Robby Burdge, Billy Janssen, Don Brubaker, Robert Kovar, Jim Gaertner, Don Monk, Garlan Weber, Frank Pickens, Shirley Furlong, Ed Kainer, Allen Wooley, Steve Veriato and Fred Merian.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of Claud’s favorite charities: Bluebonnet Youth Ranch or the UHV Athletic Program or your own favorite charitable organization.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, Yoakum, Texas 361-293-5656.
