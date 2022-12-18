Claudie Mae Schneider
POINT COMFORT — Claudie Mae Schneider age 89 of Point Comfort went to her heavenly home December 14, 2022. Claudie was a devoted wife of 67 years to her late husband Alfred until his death in 2017, and the proud mom of 2 kids, Cindy and Buddy.
Claudie was born at home in Palacios where she was also raised. She was one of two girls that was born to Claud and Iva Mae Cavallin.
Claudie completed 11th grade then later achieved her GED. She met the love of her life in 1947 and married Alfred in 1950 in the Baptist Church in Palacios. Mom knew she was going to marry Alfred when she was at the theater with some friends and there was a group of guys and she told her girlfriends, “that’s the one I am going to marry,” mom knew at an early age.
After she married Alfred they started a family, had two children, Cindy and Buddy. Claudie was a housewife and mom for 24 years until she was offered a chance to go to work at the Sheriff Department. She decided to try it and liked it. She then went to the Victoria Police Academy and became a Chief Dispatcher and Deputy! She was there for 19 years, some of her duties was to transport prisoners; and she and dad would go and get the prisoners’ from Illinois and Georgia and bring them back to Calhoun County.
After her retirement in 1994 she continued her quilting, needle work and even plaster of paris. Kids said they remember things that mom had made were all in the garage hanging and even decorations in the bathroom...she also attended a lot of sewing and quilting conventions with friends and if her sister Marlene was down she would join her, they traveled to Houston, Corpus Christi, and Seguin, they did a lot of crafty beautiful projects over the years. She was a charter member of the Calhoun County Quilt Guild and served as president one year.
Mom also enjoyed George Jones music, she even went to a couple of his concerts, in Houston with Cindy and Aunt Marlene. She couldn’t attend one concert, so Cindy talked to Mrs. George Jones and asked if she would talk to mom, and she did and said, “Claudie, where are you?!” and said how sorry she was that she couldn’t make the concert, it made mom’s evening. Mom also went to see Joel Osteen in Houston at Lake Wood Church with Cindy, Debbie, Aunt Marlene, and Pauline Allen; and heard Billy Graham at the Astrodome.
Mom loved to cook, and she was especially known for her breakfast’s which was a nine course meal.....she wanted to make sure everyone had enough to eat. Many years ago she even cooked a turkey and dressing dinner with the trimmings for the Dillard family reunion in Deutschberg. She loved to make people happy with delicious food she prepared.
Mom and Dad both enjoyed when the grandkids would come and spend the summers with them. They also enjoyed watching their great-grandkids play and run around the yard when they would come down for a visit.
Preceded in death is her husband of 67 years, Alfred Schneider; her parents, Claude and Iva Mae Cavallin; her mother and father-in-law, Alfred and Rosie Schneider of Palacios.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy and special friend Debbie; son, Buddy and wife Lou Ann; grandkids, Crystal Patranella and husband Brandon, Blake Schneider and wife Nicole, Eric Richardson and wife Lori, and Leah Richardson and Lanny Sharp; great-grandkids, Benjamin and Sarah Patranella, Hudson and Eli Schneider, Averie Richardson and Vann Sharp; her sister, Marlene that lives in California; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home with Funeral Services to begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Rev. John Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Gardens.
We would like to thank Morada Assisted Living, and their staff for their kindness and in helping with mom; and especially Morada Memory Care for their love that they have given mom while she was with them.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Boy on bike seriously injured by 'blue truck' in Victoria
- Man injured in Victoria County stove explosion
- Victoria home dazzles community with holiday lights show
- Freeland to replace Bill as Louise AD/head football coach
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on child sexual assault charge
- Refugio pays for mistakes in championship loss to Hawley
- Marriage licenses
- Internet providers plan to boost broadband access in Victoria
- Victoria East head football coach Gonzalez set to retire
- Rye grass seeds can help rebuild lawn
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.