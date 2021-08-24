Claudina Antonia
Garrett
YOAKUM — Claudina Antonia Garrett, age 69, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021.
She was born January 21, 1952 in Yorktown to Nicolas Villarreal and Manuela Torres.
She was a homemaker. She enjoyed puzzles, watching movies, playing scrabble and skip-bo. She helped where ever she could at her church, HIS Church of Reconciliation.
Survivors: daughters, Michele Villarreal, Amy Wright (Chad) and Ariel Garrett (Dayton); sons, Jason “Duck” Sims (Valerie), Joseph Sims (Glenna) and Jesse Liendo; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: parents, husband, Sylvan “Sonny” Garrett; sisters, Belen Canchola and Janie White; brothers, Frank Osuna Sr and Ernest Garza.
Prayer service 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Pastor Pete Garza officiating.
Funeral service 10 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home with Brother Buddy Means officiating. Burial Oak Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Joey Rocha, Jayson Gonzales, Patrick Vasquez, Seth Sims, Dathan Sims, Dylan Nunez, Randy Osuna and Noah Rosas. Honorary pallbearers: Taquan Hernandez , Aaron Arredondo and Dustin Rosas.
Memorial contributions may be given to Crown Hospice or Excel Home Health.
The family would like to thank Excel Home Health (Michelle, Brittany and Richard) and Crown Hospice (Becky and Mary) for taking good care of our mother.
On-line guest book can be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
