Clement John Janak
HOUSTON — ``Clement John Janak, 82, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 in Houston. Born June 9, 1939 in Wied, Texas to parents Stanley and Annie Janak, Clement will be forever remembered as a loving, caring husband, father, and grandfather who was loved by all who knew him.
Clement leaves behind his loving wife of 60-years, Brenda; sons, Aaron Janak and wife, Carrie, Warren Janak and wife, Amy; daughters, Deborah Packman, Robin Matise and husband, Richard, and Gwen Byrd and her husband, Glenn. In addition he is survived by 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; one sister, Lucille Klekar of Hallettsville, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends.
Clement served proudly in the United States Marine Corp. He was a man of strong Catholic faith who raised his five children in the church. He loved to sing and play music with his brothers. His favorite hobbies included hunting, fishing and watching the Astros. For many years Clement participated in the HLS& R trail rides with his brother, Marty. He was also involved with the Llano Crawfish Open for over 30 years, raising money for adults with special needs as well as other local charities in Llano County. Clement started working in the refrigeration business in 1965 and retired at the age of 76 with Warren Southwest Refrigeration, a company he co-founded with his son Aaron and son-in-law Richard. In retirement years, Clement and Brenda enjoyed visiting the casinos in Biloxi, MS and Louisiana where he spent many hours at the blackjack table. They also enjoyed taking long drives through the Texas Hill Country and spending time with their family at their camp house in Coletoville, Texas.
“He’ll be warmly remembered as a strong but kind man who knew no strangers, had no enemies and could play a mean harmonica.”
A visitation is planned for Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from five o’clock until eight o’clock in the evening at the Woodlawn Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian burial will be ten thirty in the morning, Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at St Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church, 9015 Hollister, Houston, TX 77040. Interment will follow after a reception at the St. Ludmilla’s Catholic Cemetery in Wied, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Llano Crawfish Open. 303 Hwy 81 East, Llano, Texas 78643. (Clement spent untold hours volunteering to further its cause and raised thousands of dollars to benefit Llano County charities.)
