Clifford Goebel
CUERO — Clifford Goebel, 70, of Cuero, passed away peacefully in Victoria on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Clifford was born on October 19, 1952, to the late Alton A and Doris Wolf Goebel. He was a lifelong member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Arneckeville. He served in many positions on the Council over the years. On November 25, 1972, he married Ella Angerstein in Meyersville. He was a dairyman with his grandfather and father until the 90s. He was then employed in Sales at Thomas Petroleum in Victoria where he made many friends. Clifford’s passion was his family, his dogs and his cows - especially the Holsteins on the dairy and his German Shepherds. Clifford is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ella; a son, Casey Goebel, and a son-in-law, Chris Ortiz of Seattle, WA; sister, Faye White, and her husband, Dell, of Cuero and their children. Pallbearers will include Caleb White, Kendal Koranek, Krys Damian, Bryan Duval, Gary Henneke and Michael Walker. Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Goebel, Dell White and Bryan Friedrichs. Visitation will be at Freund Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 28, 2023from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Arneckeville on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kara Hairell Speed officiating. Burial will follow at the Zion Cemetery under the direction of Freund Funeral Home of Cuero. Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas or the Zion Cemetery Association. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
