CLIFFORD GEORGE KUNKEL VICTORIA - Clifford George Kunkel, 84 of Victoria passed from this life on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was born on December 20, 1935 in Poth, TX to George Julius and Elmira Pfulmann Kunkel. Cliff was retired from DuPont as a supervisor of facility maintenance. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of First United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kay von Roeder-Kunkel; sister, Evelyn Mae Kunkel of Poth and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Cliff was preceded in death by his first wife of 51 years, Darlene Marie Schmalstieg Kunkel who passed in October 2012; a sister, Mildred Helms and brother, Clarence Arthur Kunkel. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5-6:30 pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. The funeral service is 10 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, 407 N. Bridge Street with military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm at the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Poth, TX. Pallbearers are Edward Heller, Clay Perrett, Eric Kunkel, Paul Kunkel, Alan Schneider and Joe Turner. Memorials may be made to one of following organizations that was dear to Cliff's heart including, Christ's Kitchen, 611 E Warren Ave, Victoria, TX 77901 or Dorothy O'Connor Pet Adoption, 135 Progress Drive, Victoria, TX 77905. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Cloud requests debt servicing costs estimates (8)
- Letter: Silent majority must stand against movement (7)
- Refugio school board votes to nix 'Dixie' as school fight song (6)
- Syndicated column: The type of new racism (5)
- Policy of Choice (5)
- Letter: Christian principles are foundation of our nation, culture (4)
- District in Disarray: Investigations' findings stagger Bloomington schools (3)
- VISD board reviews substitute teacher's grievance (3)
- The Menger Hotel in San Antonio has enchanting history (2)
- No charges for driver who was speeding, playing Pokemon before crash (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.