CLIFFORD ALLAN MORRIS VICTORIA - Clifford A. Morris went to be with the Lord January 30, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born May 30, 1928 in Victoria, Texas to the late Alonzo Clifford and Jessie Dee Morris. Family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020 from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm at Mission Valley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian Morris, Dustin Nagel, Matthew Egg, Samuel Morris, Colby Nagel and Timothy Egg. Honorary pallbearers are Wade Nagel, Ryan Egg and Jeremy Egg. Clifford worked for McCabe-Carruth Funeral Home, Zac Lentz Hardware, Allen Candy Company and Modern Butane. He then ran his own Shell Gas Station. He worked as a purchasing agent for United World Supply and later for Skytop Brewster. During this time he obtained his Private Pilot's License and loved flying his favorite Warrior 8237 Zulu. He was a partner with Rig Manufacturing, Inc. (RMI), where he continued his work in rig manufacturing. He retired in mid 1980's. But as many knew, "retirement" was not in his vocabulary and he continued his other work shoeing horses and mules, welding, engineering, carpentry, horse trainer, but most importantly, a husband, father, grandfather and a great-grandfather. He enjoyed fishing and trapping hogs. Clifford was most proud to be the last remaining founder of the trail ride organization called Wheel & Spur Riders, Inc.- Six Flags Trailride to San Antonio, he was Trail Boss for 13 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Edna Morris; sister Dorothy Mae Garber and brother Edgar Arthur "Buddy" Morris. Clifford is survived by his children Ronald L. (Patricia) Morris, Brenda (Donald) Nagel and Susan (Charles) Egg; brothers James Royce Morris, Sr. and Lonny Clyde (Lynn) Morris; grandchildren Lanell (Omar) Rachid, Brian (Hollie) Morris, Samuel Morris and fiance Erika Weissman, Sarah (Aaron) Pose, Dustin Nagel, Colby Nagel and fiance Christie Mayer, Wade (Michele) Nagel, Ryan (Carrie) Egg, Jeremy (Kari) Egg, Matthew (Angie) Egg and Timothy (Erica) Egg; numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to Texas Home Health, formerly Accolade Hospice, 222 W. Grand Avenue, Yoakum, Texas 77995 or a charity of choice. Thoughts and memories may be shared online atwww.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
