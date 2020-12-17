Clifford T. Masarik
SEADRIFT — My journey of life on this Earth ended on December 10, 2020. It all began on January 24, 1927 in Frydek, Texas when I was born the first child of Julius and Agnes Masarik. Life had its ups and downs on our farm especially during The Great Depression. Life changed for me at the age of 17 when I joined the United States Army Air Corp as a soldier in World War II. I was chosen to be a medic in the 98 Field House in Osaka, Japan and later earned my wings as a pilot. I served in the 33rd Division which was a life changing experience where I grew into an adult. After serving there for 16 months, I rejoined civilian life, but was later redeployed for the Korean Conflict. After the Conflict ended, I married my dedicated wife of 63 years, Waldine Renken. Shortly after, we began our family of five unique children. I started my 38-year career with Union Carbide in Brown & Root’s plant maintenance department and helped build it from the ground up. I was also licensed in water treatment and acid cleaning.
Some other accomplishments in my life include helping build Rice Stadium in Houston, becoming a commercial pilot for the Ford Motor Company, and later a personal pilot, being one of the 63 men who all returned home safely after WWII from my parish (St. Mary’s in Frydek), devoting my talents and time to St. Patrick Catholic Church like installing the electrical wiring there and at St. Joseph in POC, being on many BBQ crews, and being the all-around handy man. I became a television and radio repairman, was a sharp shooter, and started my own bulldozing service. For enjoyment, I loved listening to old school country and polka music, dancing, playing dominoes, inventing and drawing sketches, hunting, fishing, gardening, eating (especially Blue Bell ice cream), being with family and friends, taking photos, and drinking PIVO. I know people will remember me for the many TREASURES I collected throughout life, but I was never short on supplies. Please think of me as a simple, faithful and religious man with many faults, who worked hard, prayed daily (often the rosary), and went to church every Sunday.
I am leaving behind my children: Beverly Tapley (Bill), Patricia Spence, Becky Gray (Pete), Cliff Masarik (Anne) and Susan Masarik (Jason White); Grandchildren: Holly Strakos (Marty), Farah Janak (Jamey), Skylar Spence, Sean Spence, Allie Masarik, Nick Masarik, Grant Gray, Carolyn Mosenteen (West) and Craig Tapley; Great-Grandchildren: Sean, Suthern, Kendall, Avery, Haley and Oliver; nieces Gwen Morse (Ed) and Gerri Masarik. I was preceded in death by my parents, wife and brother, Blaise.
My visitation will be held on Friday, December 18th at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home in Port Lavaca from 5-7p.m., with a rosary to follow. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 19th at Our Lady of The Gulf Catholic Church at 10a.m. Burial will be at the Cat Spring Lutheran Cemetery at 3p.m.
My pallbearers will be Holly Strakos, Farah Janak, Skylar and Sean Spence, Nick Masarik and Grant Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be Allie Masarik, Ranier Bringham, B.B. Browning and Cornelius Fanelli. I owe a special thanks to my many dedicated doctors, New Century Hospice staff of Victoria, my caregivers Patsy (daughter), Susan (daughter) and Susan Baker (angel). May God bless you all always.
Donations can be made to Seadrift’s St. Patrick Catholic Church Building & Maintenance Fund or New Century Hospice.
My words of wisdom to all are: get involved with your community, respect your elders and country, fight the good fight, and keep God as your co-pilot.
See you when I see you,
Clifford T. Masarik
