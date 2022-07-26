Clifford White Hayes
CALALLEN — Clifford White Hayes, 90, of Calallen, Texas, passed away on July 21, 2022. He was born in Bowie, Texas on July 2, 1932, to Tom and Vida Hayes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Vida Hayes and his son, Bryan Clifford Hayes.
Clifford is survived by his wife, Dana Hayes; children, Bryn Jones, Jeff Hayes, Scott Hayes, Kyna Batterson, and Clay Hayes; grandchildren, Alyssa Jones, Brooke Jones, Corinne Jones, Jacob Hayes, Katelyn Driver, Taylor O’Dell, Jordan Pendergrass, Crystah Draper, Laurel Hayes, Cayley Hayes, Chloe Hayes, Hayes Batterson, Thomas Batterson, Charles Batterson, Bradley Batterson, Asa Hayes, Crockett Hayes, Alexandra Hayes, and two great-grandchildren, Maycie Draper and Morgan Draper.
The graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, July 28, 2022 at Crescent Valley Cemetery located at 6701 Farm to Market Rd. 404, in Victoria, Texas 77905.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home. 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com
