CLIFTON BARNES SR. EDNA - Clifton Barnes Sr., 75, of Edna passed away on March 21, 2020. A viewing is scheduled at Cook-Butler Funeral Home 10 AM - 8 PM Fri., Mar. 27, 2020. Final arrangements entrusted to Cook-Butler Funeral Home, 361-782-3821.

