Clifton J Knezek
AUSTIN — Clifton “Cliff” J. Knezek, 100, of Victoria, Texas, formerly of Austin, passed away on Saturday March 5, 2022. He was born October 26, 1921 in Engle, Texas to Emil J. and Annie Haidusek Knezek. He grew up in the Praha community of Fayette County. His father owned the Knezek Country Store in Praha, and he spent much of his time working in the store.
He attended St. Mary’s School in Praha for his early schooling and was a graduate of Flatonia High School. He then moved to Austin where he attended Durham’s Business College. He met his love of his life, Nora Nell Berry, in Austin, and they were married on November 4, 1943 before he was shipped overseas to serve in World War II. They were married for 68 years until her death in 2012.
Cliff was a World War II veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force in India and Guam. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force in January 1946 with the rank of Sergeant.
He was employed at Trinity Engineering Testing Corporation (TETCO) for 46 years. Starting as an engineering technician, he rose in the company to be the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors before retiring.
Cliff was active in many organizations and served in leadership roles at the state and national level. While living in Abilene, he was a member of the Abilene Civitan Club and on the Board of the Abilene Youth Club. In Austin, he was a member of the Austin and South Austin Civitan Clubs and a Director of the Austin Boy’s Club. He was a member and Chairman of the City of Austin’s Minority Business Enterprises/Women’s Business Enterprises Advisory Committee.
He was a member and Chairman of the Public Utility Commission, State of Texas, Relay Texas Service Advisory Committee.
His greatest involvement was with the American Society of Engineering Technicians (ASCET) where he was a charter member. He served nationally as the Chairman of the Board, National President, Secretary-Treasurer, and Southwest Vice President. He was awarded Member of the Year in 1987-88. He served on the National Institute for the Certification in Engineering Technologies (NICET) Board of Governors as well as serving as Chairman of the Board. In 1993, he was awarded Technician of the Year by NSPE-NICET.
When he moved to Victoria, Texas in 2006, he became a member of the Victoria County Master Gardener Association. He served as their President in 2009 and was selected VCMGA Master Gardener of the Year in 2014. He also served on the Keep Victoria Beautiful Board.
He was a longtime member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Austin and then a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Victoria.
Cliff is survived by a daughter, Kay Knezek, of Victoria. He is also survived by a brother, Harlan Knezek of Bryan, nephew Russell Berry of Scottsdale, Arizona, and nieces Elizabeth Wollet of Round Rock and Mary Ann Knezek of Bryan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and brother, Arden Knezek.
Visitation for Cliff Knezek will be held Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 5-7 pm at the Weed- Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 5416 Parkcrest Drive, Austin, Texas. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 10 am at the Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Drive, Austin, Texas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ken Holcomb, Mark Holcomb, Allen Brecher, Jim Weathers, Jerry Weathers, Bobby Wright, and Jerry Lipstreu.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Victoria County Master Gardener Association (P.O. Box 3822, Victoria, TX 77903) or a charity of your choice.
