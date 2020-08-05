CLIFTON JAMES JACOB YORKTOWN - Clifton Jacob, 83, of Yorktown passed away July 29, 2020. He was born November 19, 1936 in Ander to the late Edgar and Clara Bomba Jacob. He grew up in Weser and graduated from Goliad High School in 1955. After graduation, he served two years in the U.S. Army. He married the love of his life, MayDell Gerbert on September 3, 1960. They had two beautiful children, Wanda and Gary. The two would have been married 60 years this September. The two did everything together from fixing fence on their place, spending time with friends and family to traveling to destination of their choice. They loved life and each completed the other. Cliff worked for Texas Eastern Pipeline and Gas until his retirement in 1995. Cliff loved his children, grandchildren, dog, Cooper and many friends. He enjoyed camping, farming, and volunteering his time to help others in need. He was Fire Chief in Meyersville for several reoccurring terms and member of Meyersville Wildlife Management. He helped with the annual Fish Fry for Habitat for Humanity, Fire department stew fundraiser and he loved cooking with his friends for the fundraisers for the community. Clifton never met a stranger. Clifton is survived by his wife of 59 years, son Gary (Debbie) Jacob, daughter Wanda (Pat) Hays, grandchildren Tristan Hays, Dillan (Melissa) Jacob, and Hunter Jacob and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sisters; Patty (Benny) Pantel, Janice Jacob, and brothers; Darwin (Barbara) Jacob, Kenny (Sylvia) Jacob. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Anthony Jacob, and sister Kathleen Bitterly. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held 10 am Saturday, August 8, 2020 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. Masks are required inside the church. For those that would like to attend the service, but would rather not attend inside the church, it will be broadcasted on the radio from the parking lot. Memorials can be given to St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church or Donor's Choice. You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home 361-564-2900
