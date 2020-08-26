Clinton “Red” L. Young
VICTORIA — Clinton (Red) Young, 68, of Victoria, passed away August 22, 2020. He was born January 7, 1952 in Victoria to the late Melvin and Imogene Schmidt Young. Red was a Stroman High School graduate. He enjoyed his career in truck driving. He had 27 years of service at New Distributing. After retiring, he enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning, and keeping the yard. He enjoyed woodworking, feeding the deer and loved making down home meals. Red is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lorna Rangnow Young; his brother, Warren A. Young (Pam); nephew, Blain Young (Anita), grand-nephew, Keith Young; and his loving dog, Lady and cat, Kitty. He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Imogene Schmidt Young. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26th from 5-7pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 27th at 10am at Grace Funeral Home with Reverend Dale Turner officiating. Interment to follow at Golden Sunset Cemetery, 3011 Refugio Highway in Victoria. Pallbearers are Keith Young, David Young, Hugh Sappington, Calvin Smith, George Ramirez and Larry Surrett. Honorary pallbearers are Herbie Maurer and Michael Gohmert. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Houston Hwy.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Supporters have been mislead about the concept of BLM (16)
- Guest column: Open letter to President Donald Trump (7)
- Democratic Presidential nominee checked party's boxes for running mate (6)
- A Culture of Deceit (4)
- Blotter: Man brandished knife during mask policy dispute at Academy (3)
- VISD starts remote learning (2)
- Guest column: Some gave all (1)
- VISD board to vote on tax rate (1)
- Political cartoon for Aug. 17 (1)
- Judge calls Victoria County ‘unique in its resiliency’ to fight COVID-19 (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.