CLORETTA PARSON ROSENBERG - Cloretta Marshall Parson, 68 of Rosenberg, Texas formally of Victoria Texas passed away Saturday January 26,2019 in Rosenberg, She was born October 23,1950 in Crockett Tx. to the late Chester A. Marshall and Rebertha E. Williams. She is survived by her husband Willie (Billy) Parson, Daughter:Denise Hicks (Rev. Carl Hicks) of Rosenberg Tx., Sister: Brenda Kay Marshall (Ken) of Frisco Tx., Don L. Marshall (Linda) Grand Prairie Tx., Two Grandchildren Blake and Ariel Hicks of Rosenberg, Tx. She is preceded in death by her daughter Ebony Parson and four brothers. Walk in visitation Thursday January 31,2019 10:00 am. until 12:00 noon at Barefield Funeral Home. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Friday February 1,2019 in Richmond Tx. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church 303 North 10th street. Eulogist Dr. Curtis R. Lucus senior pastor. Officiating minister Rev. Henry Thomas, Hamilton Chapel Baptist Church, Frisco Tx. Burial will be at a later date.
May God continue to bless you in the time of the passing of your love one.
