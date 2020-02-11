CLYDE VERNON JORGENSEN PORT O'CONNER - Clyde Jorgensen, of Port O' Connor, Texas, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at the age of 85. He was born in Marquette, Nebraska on July 30, 1934, to the late Joe Jorgensen and Cecilia Williamsen Jorgensen. Clyde met Cynthia Kay Simons Jorgensen when he was stationed at Foster Air Force Base in Victoria Texas, they married in Edna Texas on June 20, 1958. After marriage they moved to the farm near Marquette Nebraska, living there until retiring in 2000. After retiring Clyde and Kay built their house in Port O'Conner, Texas. Where they enjoyed fishing, dominos, metal detecting, wood carving, watching Nebraska Football and meeting old friends and making new friends, but traveled to Nebraska numerous times during the summer months enjoying their farm. Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Kay Jorgensen; brother: Roger Jorgensen and his wife Donna; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends. In addition to his parents, Clyde is preceded in death by his sister: Glenda Riblett; brothers: Aller Jorgensen, and Gerald Jorgensen. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 am, on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Edna. Interment will follow at the Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna. Pallbearers will be Allen Andersen, Dale Andersen, Chris Prihoda, Dick Riblett, Robbie Sanders, and Lonnie Kopecky. Honorary pallbearers are Melvyn Russell, Robert Sanders, Bob Stillwell, Virgil Price, Roger Jorgensen, Joe Prihoda, Tommy Merka, Buddy Motley, Franklin Russell, Jose Santiago, Charlie Nilson, and Chuck Keasling Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Edna, 216 W. Main St., Edna, Texas 77957, or Memory Gardens Cemetery of Edna, 1300 N. Kleas St., Edna, Texas 77957. Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221. www.oaklawnfhednatx.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria commissioners reject calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (8)
- Crossroads residents chime in on impeachment trial (7)
- County judge calls coverage of Harvey audit ‘fake news’ (6)
- Guest column: Second Amendment Sanctuary silliness invites federal reprisals, increased federal enforcement (5)
- VIctoria lawsuit adds to growing statewide concerns about Harvey recovery money (2)
- Some area ranchers have a beef with new North American trade agreement (2)
- 3 Hallettsville school officials cleared of charges days before failure to report abuse trial (3)
- Victoria County Spelling Bee champs head to regionals (2)
- Syndicated column: Do greeting cards face a St. Valentine’s Day massacre? (2)
- Quintin Shepherd: VISD in precarious position because insurance underpaid (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.