Clyde “Lee” Brown
VICTORIA — Clyde “Lee” Brown, 69, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 with his beloved family by his side. He was born January 18, 1952 in Donna, Tx to Joseph Brown Sr. and Lula Mae (Wenzel) Brown.
Lee enlisted in the US Marine at the age of 17 in 1969. He served two tours with the 1st and 3rd Marine Divisions during the Vietnam War. After the Vietnam War, Lee was a K-9 trainer and handler at Camp Pendleton, CA from June 1972-March 1974. Staff Sgt. Brown served a total of 6 years with the US Marines and was proud to serve our country and our flag. He was a member of VFW Post 4146 in Victoria, Tx. Following his duty with the US Marines, he worked many years on off-shore drilling platforms and as a crude oil tanker truck driver until his retirement in 2016.
Survivors are his wife of 41 years, Carolyn (Mueller) Brown of Victoria; daughter, Jodi (Meyer) Durran of Columbia, MO.; son, Chris Brown of Victoria; two grandsons, Joseph and Nicolas Durran; two great-grandchildren, Jace and Daisy Durran all of Columbia, MO.; “adopted son”, Leonard Amaya (Jennifer) of New Braunfels; sisters, Virginia Taylor of Kingsville and Pat McRae of South Carolina; brothers, Tim Brown (Janie) of Yoakum and Ed Vrana Jr. (Imelda) of Helotes; sisters-in-law, Veronica Brown (Joe Jr.) of Shiner and Joyce Taylor(Jimmie) of Victoria; brother-in-law, Kenneth Mueller of Cuero; his beloved Fur-babies, Marley, Doogie and Lucy and Peaches; and numerous extended family.
Preceded in death by his parents; brother, “Skip” McRae and Joe D. Brown Jr.
Memorial Service 10 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to VVA Crossroads Chapter 898, P.O.Box 1111, Victoria, Tx, 77902 or VFW Post 4146, P.O.Box 1426, Victoria, Tx 77902.
The family would like to thank Crown Hospice and Bethany Senior Living for his care.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral, 361-293-5656.
