GOLIAD — Clydia Fontenot, 74, of Goliad, passed away on Jan. 29, 2021. She was born Apr. 11, 1946 in Waco, TX to Clyde and Lora Lee (Carpenter) Edwards. Her first job was with Southwestern Bell but worked in Construction for most of her life. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Everette Maza. To cherish her memory she leaves her husband, Kenneth C. Fontenot; daughters, Sherry Harris, Shelly Christensen, and Amanda Lee McQuiston; sons, Jason Hensley and John McQuiston; sister Maxine Lambeth; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grand children and a host of other relatives and friends.

