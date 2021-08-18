Cody Lee Pena
Cody Lee Pena
GOLIAD — Cody Lee Pena, 30 of Goliad passed away August 15, 2021. He was born June 9, 1991 to his loving parents Fred and Aurora Pena.
Cody was a loving son, brother, doting husband and a loyal friend. His favorite things in life were hunting, barbecuing and spending quality time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Antonio and Consuelo Pena and maternal grandparents, Francisco and Aurora Moreno.
He is survived by his loving wife, Samantha Pena of Goliad; parents, Fred and Aurora Pena of Goliad; brothers, Freddy Pena of Goliad and Jeremy (Amber) Pena of Goliad; nephew, Lucas Pena of Goliad and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Freddy Pena, Jeremy Pena, Andrew Pena, Dakota Cabrera, Lucas Hill, Mike Del Rio and Josh Torres.
Funeral mass will be held at immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 9 am with Father Ty Bazar officiating. Burial will follow at San Jacinto Cemetery in the Riverdale community.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family and friends at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home, Goliad.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.