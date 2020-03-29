CODY HOUSTON ALLYN MCLEROY VICTORIA - Cody Houston Allyn McLeroy of Victoria, Texas, left this world for a better place on March 12, 2020. Cody was born on August 30, 1993. Cody's journey in this life was not what we expected but what a ride it has been! Each day was a gift, for we never knew how long he would be with us. God knew Cody was exactly who our family needed- a funny, sweet little guy that loved being with his family. He loved swimming, fishing and watching sports, especially Alabama college football-Roll Tide! He was a blessing and taught us to love unconditionally, to accept things we cannot change and to accept others as they are. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Judy Holloway Evans, Robert "Pete" Evans, and Willmer Albie McLeroy, Jr. He is survived by his parents, Melinda Evans McLeroy and Rory McLeroy, brother Chance McLeroy, grandmother Anne Sullivan, loving aunts, Mary Kathryn Evans Garcia (David), Martha Evans Boone (Jesse), Maxine Evans, Penny McLeroy Roberts and Uncle Willmer Albie McLeroy III (Barbara). He also leaves behind his beloved cousins Bianca Candia, Elizabeth Abrigo (Miaka), Fernando A. Candia, Jr. (Brandy), Estrella Candia, Fernando J. Candia II, Alex Candia, Willmer Albie McLeroy IV, Kristina McLeroy Harkless, Kayla McLeroy Robles and Ashlie Taylor McRae (Nate). Many people have been there for Cody and our family in this journey, especially Dr. Kathleen Stiener and her staff at American Regional Health Center. Dr. Stiener has walked through this journey with Cody and our family, with love and guidance, every step of the way and for that, we are forever grateful. Our family has chosen not to have a traditional service but asks those who would like to express their condolences you may send them to 114 Sandpiper Dr. Victoria, TX. 77905 or you might consider a donation to the Region 3 ECI program at 1905 Leary Lane Victoria, TX. 77901 in memory of Cody McLeroy. This organization played a huge role in Cody's early life and holds a special place in the heart of this family. Please note on the donation, in memory of Cody McLeroy.
