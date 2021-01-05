Cole Walton
WEESATCHE — Cole Walton, 30, was called to heaven on December 30th 2020, protecting his daughter in a car accident.
Cole was born November 19th 1990, in Victoria, TX where he stayed close by to build his life. He married the love of his life, Tracie (Smolik) Walton, on November 11th 2017, and together they welcomed their daughter, Everleigh Rose, on December 10th, 2019.
Cole spent his time as a loving husband and a wonderful “dadda” to Everleigh. He was an involved dad, which the countless pictures and videos can attest to. Everleigh and Tracie were the center of his world, and he would often be described as the most content man in the world, having everything he needed. Family was very important to Cole. He loved to be surrounded by his family at all times.
When Cole wasn’t being a dedicated father and husband, his time was spent hog hunting: a passion he enjoyed showing and sharing with his wife and daughter. Cole loved to spend time with his family and would often be found at his nephews’ football games. Cole loved the outdoors, where he spent most of his time fishing, hunting, and dirt track racing. When he wasn’t outdoors, Cole could be found sitting around with his poker family playing the game he loved most. Working at the Texas State Highway Department, Cole dedicated his time to making a living for his family. Cole was a hard worker, having worked since the age of 18.
Cole is survived by his wife, Tracie Walton; daughter, Everleigh Walton; parents, David Walton and Kristy Walton; 2 sisters, Doris Walton and Natasha Tompkins; brother in law, Jeff Tompkins; Stepmom, Debra Walton; 3 nephews, Brendan, Bladen, and Brantin Tompkins; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Worley and Mr. and Mrs. Agustin Reza; and in laws, Mr. and Mrs. Melvin Smolik, Tucker Smolik, and Mr. and Mrs. Trevor Smolik.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 7:00pm on Wednesday January 6th, 2021 at Grace Funeral Home - Goliad, followed by a prayer service at 7:00pm. Cole will be laid to rest in Weesatche Cemetery on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 following funeral services at 10:00am located at First Baptist Church, 332 E Ward St, Goliad, TX 77963.
The family asks that any memorial donations be made to Everleigh’s Education Fund.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
