Colleen Heidaker
Colleen Heidaker
YOAKUM — Colleen Kaiser Heidaker, 81, completed her work on earth Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was born March 5, 1942 in Edinburg to Charlie and Myrtle (Rice) Kaiser.
Colleen was a lifetime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Yoakum and was the owner/operator of Southern Memorial Monument Co. in Yoakum. Colleen never met a stranger and never missed an opportunity to include everyone in her life and community. She was a great Yoakum historian and she loved sharing stories with the families she worked with at the cemeteries.
Survivors are her husband of 60 years, Leon Heidaker; two sons, Mark Heidaker and wife Victoria of Katy and Paul Heidaker and wife Sarah of Fulshear; grandchildren, Logan Heidaker, Kyla Heidaker, Cole Heidaker (Lindsay) and Cade Heidaker.; two sisters, Alice Joyce Bennett (Jimmy) of Yoakum and Charline Hensley of San Antonio; sister-in-law, Mary Kaiser of Hallettsville.
Preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Leslie Kaiser and brother-in-law, Daniel Hensley.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service 10 a.m., Friday, June 23, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Rev. Alsen Wenzel officiating. Burial to follow at Yoakum Restland Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Cole Heidaker, Cade Heidaker, Logan Heidaker, Dustin Bennett, Blake Carter and Craig Carter.
Memorials may be made to Donor’s Choice.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.