Collins Henry
VICTORIA — James Collins Henry passed away suddenly at his home on October 18, 2020, at the age of 69. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 25th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway from 2:00pm-4:00pm. Funeral services to follow at 4:00pm.
Collins is survived by his only son, James L. Henry, of Victoria; brother, Jerry R. Henry and wife, Donna, of Karnes City; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Terry Massey Henry; and his parents, James Roscoe Henry and Annie Laurie Gibb Henry.
Collins was born February 10, 1951 in Victoria, Texas. He grew up in various areas of south Texas, having lived most of his life in Victoria. He graduated from Stroman High School in 1969, continued his education at Victoria Jr. College and graduated from Texas A&I in Kingsville, with a degree in accounting.
Collins cared deeply about his community. From giving blood religiously and donating to local charities when he could. In addition to his great love for his family and friends, Collins was an avid coin collector, fisherman, hunter, rancher and business owner. He was an honest, hard working Texan his entire life. You could always count on Collins to do the right thing. If you bring up his name, you hear “oh, he was so sweet” or “he was such a nice man”. Someone once said, “When your soul leaves this earth, all that’s left behind are the memories. Make sure they’re good ones.” Collins did that and we will miss him.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: What I believe the Democrats plan for America (28)
- Letter: Support God and country (28)
- Statewide mask mandate lifted in 3 Crossroads counties (12)
- Letter: Trump is no Republican (9)
- Letter: Do you want this country to continue the march toward socialism? (5)
- Letter:Our experiences living in USA are different from one person to another (4)
- Letter: Relocating the statue does not destroy history (4)
- Trump caravan draws 230 vehicles to Victoria (4)
- Letter: The trash bin rule (3)
- Victoria couple supports community with thousands of masks (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.