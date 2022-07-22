Colonel Robert “Bob” Kubena
HALLSTTSVILLE — Colonel Robert “Bob” Kubena passed peacefully to his heavenly home on July 19, 2022. He was born to Anton J. Kubena and Agnes (Linhart) Kubena on January 2, 1933, in Hallettsville, TX. Bob married his beautiful wife, Betty Lou Brent, on May 7, 1955, in Denton, TX.
Bob was a loving husband and father who served God and his church, his country, and community for most of his life. He began serving for Mass at a very young age. He grew to being an active adult member of Sacred Heart Church as a lector, Eucharistic Minister, and church board member. He was instrumental in securing funds to build the new church in 1969 which was paid for before they broke ground.
Bob proudly served in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserves, and the Texas National Guard over a span of more than 40 years, attaining the rank of Colonel. He was a true leader to his core.
Hallettsville was Bob’s home and he very much enjoyed serving his community. Beginning in 1964, he served Hallettsville as a councilman and later as mayor for 11 years. During his tenure as mayor, he negotiated with the Finklestein Family to attain the land to build what is now the Hallettsville City Park. He was instrumental in the purchase of the old People State Bank Building which was purchased for use by the city. He was also active in the Chamber of Commerce and Lions Club. For decades during his career as funeral director, he continued to serve our community.
Bob was one of the original members who established the Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission. He remained active for many, many years until his health began to fail.
Bob served 52 years as municipal court judge. He also had the distinction of serving as president of the Texas Municipal Courts Association.
Bob was also one who enjoyed celebrating life with his family and friends. He spent as much time as he could outdoors enjoying nature. May God welcome Bob into His Kingdom as another true and faithful servant.
Bob is survived by: son Chris Kubena & wife Julie; 3 daughters. Amy Pflaum, Candy Hines & husband Tim and Dr. Kassia Kubena & husband Steve Fontenot; brother Daniel H. Kubena; sister-in-law Clara Nichols; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
Bob is preceded in death by; his parents, wife Betty Lou Kubena, sister-in-law Barbara Kubena, brother-in-law Ed Nichols and infant daughter Christian Maria Kubena.
Funeral Mass Service: 10 am, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Hallettsville. Visitation: 5 pm, Sunday, at Kubena Funeral Home; with Rosary starting at 6 pm. Pallbearers: Ryan Kubena, Steve Fontenot, Brett Hines, Sam James, John Bock & Pat Kennedy. Officiant: Msgr. John Peters. Memorials (in lieu of flowers): Sacred Heart Church Music Fund, Sacred Heart Catholic School or Donor’s Choice. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
