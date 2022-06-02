Connie Anderson Mundt
VICTORIA — Our beautiful Connie Rebecca (Anderson) Mundt, age 73, went to her Eternal Home on Friday, May 27, 2022.
Born on January 2, 1949 in Brenham, Texas to Nora (Hermsdorf) and Guy Anderson, Connie and her 8 siblings grew up close and happy in Houston where she graduated from Milby High School in 1967. That same year she met and married her late husband, Richard Mundt, to whom she was married for 51 years.
Always an energetic, hardworking, generous, fun and stylish lady, Connie devoted her life to caring for her children, family, friends, grandchildren and home. With great pride and a friendly personality, she enjoyed her 25+ year career as a maintenance manager and bookkeeper for their family business. She was also known to take on any challenge - running the bulldozer at the family farm, changing spark plugs, mothering a calf named “Hamburger” in the backyard, and even helping roof a rental property. Connie’s passions ranged from artistic projects, decorating, cheering for the Spurs, playing with her grandchildren, BINGO, gardening, mowing with her John Deere, home-making, gift-giving, watching good movies and spoiling their dogs, Buddy and Lila. Living by the verse I Corinthians 13 “love never fails,” she loved and was loved fiercely.
Proceeded in death by her parents, husband, and eldest sister Violet Kelly, Connie is survived by her best friend Daniel Cavazos; children Debbie (Johnny) Pabian and David (Shannon) Mundt; six grandchildren, Devin (Angel), Joseph, Jordan, Jacob, Eva and Sawyer; two great-grandchildren, Lincoln and Eleanor; seven siblings, Margaret Fassy, Gerald (Marita) Anderson, Allen (Wanda) Anderson, Cecil (Laura) Anderson, Guy (Laurie) Anderson Jr., Pam Graham, Floyd (Barbara) Anderson, numerous nieces, nephews and their children and her faithful sidekick caregiver, Sally Guzman.
A private family service was held at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Celebrate her life by doing something beautiful or even challenging for someone you love.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
